Arsenal lead the chasing pack to sign Euro 2020 winning contract rebel

Arsenal are claimed to be leading the pack to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, with the forward a possible free transfer next summer.

The forward played a starring role in Italy’s European Championship winning side this summer, starting in six of their seven fixtures having been rested for the final group clash with Wales when his side had already secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Despite showing the world stage just how important a role he can play, he has been allowed to wind down his contract into the final 12 months, although his club are now claimed to be hopeful that they can tie him to a new deal.

Corriere Dello Sport(via SportWitness) claim that Aurelio de Laurentiis has sat down with his agent to offer a new €5 Million a year deal, and that they are hopeful that a deal will be completed, knowing that once January arrives he will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs over a potential free transfer come the end of the season.

The same publication adds that the Gunners are ahead of the rest of the chasing pack in the race for his signature however, which could well come into play if no deal can be struck by Napoli.

Would the forward suit Arsenal’s style of play?

Patrick