Arsenal lead the race to sign Manchester United cast off

Arsenal prepared to meet Manchester United’s asking price for Roma loanee Chris Smalling

Arsenal is prepared to pay the £25 million asking price that Manchester United has set for Chris Smalling.

Smalling has been on loan at Roma this season and he seems to have returned to form in the Italian capital.

His form has made the Italians prioritise making his move permanent, but they face competition from teams back home.

Football.London claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton want to sign the former Fulham star.

The report further claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer the £25 million that Manchester United want.

That fee seems to be causing problems for AS Roma but Mikel Arteta will jump at the chance to bring him back to England according to the report.

Arteta is rebuilding Arsenal after a poor time under the management of Unai Emery. One position that remains a problem spot for the Gunners is their defence and Arteta has been looking for bargain buys.

At £25 million, Smalling would represent good value for money if he continues to perform back home as he is currently doing in Italy.

The England defender hasn’t spoken about his future lately, but he has admitted that he is enjoying his time in the Serie A.