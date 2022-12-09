Arsenal lead the way as Women’s Super League attendances up by average 200%

Arsenal lead the way as WSL attendances up by average 200% by Michelle

Kelly Simmons OBE, FA Director of the women’s professional game, speaking to the BBC prior to this weekend’s final round of WSL fixtures before the winter break, confirmed that average attendances in the Women’s Super League have increased by 200%, also adding that average attendances in the Women’s Championship are up by 85%.

Interest in the women’s game has increased significantly since England won a first major women’s tournament when they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer.

The Lionesses’ victory propelled the women’s game in this country to new levels, said Simmons. It was important for us to capture and capitalise on that momentum.

She added: It has often been said that a successful women’s England team will help generate interest in the domestic game.

This is certainly true, and I have been really overwhelmed by the response we have seen from fans – new and old – in the first half of the season.

I am delighted to reveal that since the season commenced, we have seen almost 300,000 spectators attend matches across the Barclays Women’s Super League.

This just highlights how much appetite there is for world-class women’s league football.

We are currently averaging almost 6,000 fans a week in the Barclays Women’s Super League as we go into the final league fixtures of 2022 – which is up over 200% on this time last year.

The Barclays Women’s Championship is also performing brilliantly, with the average attendance up over 85% on this time last year.

Arsenal’s game against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in September set a WSL record attendance of 47,367. Indeed, if you peruse the tables below you can see that Arsenal Women are leading the way with the top 2 spots in highest attendances this season so far..

Onwards and upwards for our Gunners and the rest of the WSL teams. This is fantastic news for women’s football as a whole.

