Arsenal lead the way in apologising to fans for European Super League fiasco

Arsenal led the way in apologising to their fans after their ill-advised decision to join the European Super League, reports the Sun.
The Gunners alongside other England’s top six teams joined the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid to launch a civil war against UEFA.
The Super League would have replaced the Champions League for the founding members and their invited guests every season.
The new competition would have seen the teams involved make more money than they currently make in the UCL.
They claim it would help the game and it was the change that it has needed for a long time now.
However, fans didn’t subscribe to it and they made it very clear through online and offline protests.
Facing pressure from their fans, the six Premier League sides fell over themselves to exit the competition.
Although all the EPL sides have left the project, the report says Arsenal is the first team to apologise to their fans before Liverpool’s owner, John Henry also released a video apology.
A part of Arsenal’s statement reads: “As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
“We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
So we were first in apologizing. Big deal. Shame we weren’t first on the Premier League table
Too little, too late. Stan and cronies need to move on. They’ve sullied our history, values and reputation.
Not enough kronk, you dont and never will understand football and fans. You are not welcome at our club. Apologies too late and shouldn’t have been needed, you are way off the mark doing what you are doing. You dont live in England, had never heard of Arsenal before you bought and dont come and support the team. GO!
Kroenke out! We don’t want parasites at our club!
A hollow apology and they think everything will be alright!!!
Our club has been disgraced they were already a laughing stock under Kroenke! Kroenke Vinai the board all of them out!
Somebody mentioned every cloud has a silver lining, Kev, which may well be true – we may finally be rid of Stan, but I can’t help feeling so disappointed in our club. I haven’t had much time to surf the net over the last couple of days, but was disappointed over not a word from MA or any of the players – shocking!
And just feel the 30 years of support I’ve given them has gone down the khazi!!!
I hope so Sue although I think it will take more than a one day protest to rid ourselves of that grotesque man… The super league was a perfect project.. insane amounts of money and no relegation hence no need to invest in the squad… I can understand why fans would feel disgusted after many years of loyal following.. I’ve even questioned myself why I would support a club like this… Truth be told since Kroenke wormed his way in, our club has gone downhill big time Sue, they lost the values and class they once had, to lay off a few workers on pittance is inexcusable and the club mascot.. it’s an embarrassment from top to bottom.
Sue
Is there anything they can do after apology?
My people do say, apologizing solves many things.
And when we get ourselves into sin, the only thing we do is apologise to God and he will forgive us even when he knew we will do it again.
I believe Sorry solves many things.
Yeah,,, piss off Stanley Kronke. Go and rip off little old ladies with Walmart vouchers
Even Reggie and Kev82 don’t want you
Damn right 😂
It is entirely possible, the entire project was a ruse to make UEFA and the national associations more amenable to Champions League changes that favor the bigger clubs.
The impending collapse of the project seemingly damages the big clubs’ leverage, unless a deal was reached behind the scenes that led to the English teams’ withdrawal.
The first priority of the UEFA-backed changes it to move the Champions League toward the same elite competition as the European Super League threatened, with an unbalanced schedule that presents an illusion of fairness while ensuring it absolutely does not exist.
“Each participating club will feature in a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games and five away), instead of the usual six matches against the same three teams in the group.”
The proposed changes to the Champions League are designed as a second priority, to keep big clubs who do not currently earn their way into the competition (like Arsenal) are included so UEFA can leverage their ardent fan bases into more lucrative TV deals.
“…two spots will go to the clubs who have the highest club coefficient from the past five years that have not managed to qualify for the Champions League…”
Arsenal are still in this group, though another season like this one will put the Gunners beyond the help of even the most dedicated matching fixing.
The changes are also designed to add to the number of games each team plays, increasing revenue for the participants, especially the teams hand-picked to advance (The unbalanced schedule guarantees that the corruption UEFA is well-known for, will balloon into the stratosphere.)
Either project accelerates the demise of the Europe League, taking what is already a second-tier competition and stripping it of the last few good teams involved from the start.
Is not too late, arsenal need to withdraw from the mistake they made. Otherwise pullup your shock.
A good pr exercise but hardly sincere. The way that Arsenal has tried to paint their involvement was that they just happened to be walking by a bar and they saw some fellow billionaires discussion football and stopped in.
I would have had more respect for them if they had said, yup it was us, we wanted to do this but we had to back down.
After seeing this play out I guess that relegation is a minor check on KSE’s management of the team – they can only be so disinterested and divested as relegation would really hurt the books – the only important consideration.