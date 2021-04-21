Arsenal lead the way in apologising to fans for European Super League fiasco

Arsenal led the way in apologising to their fans after their ill-advised decision to join the European Super League, reports the Sun.

The Gunners alongside other England’s top six teams joined the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid to launch a civil war against UEFA.

The Super League would have replaced the Champions League for the founding members and their invited guests every season.

The new competition would have seen the teams involved make more money than they currently make in the UCL.

They claim it would help the game and it was the change that it has needed for a long time now.

However, fans didn’t subscribe to it and they made it very clear through online and offline protests.

Facing pressure from their fans, the six Premier League sides fell over themselves to exit the competition.

Although all the EPL sides have left the project, the report says Arsenal is the first team to apologise to their fans before Liverpool’s owner, John Henry also released a video apology.

A part of Arsenal’s statement reads: “As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

“We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”