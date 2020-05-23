Arsenal leading Borussia Dortmund and other teams in the race for Portuguese teenager

Arsenal is leading the race for Sporting Lisbon teenager, Joelson Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Portugal news outlet Record.

The teenager has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, whom Manchester United signed as a teenager from the same Portuguese outfit in 2003.

The Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign him with the report claiming that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are already watching him and they have a serious interest in signing him too.

His current release clause is less than £50 million, but Sporting are keen to get him to sign a new deal that would take his current release clause to £100 million.

The Portuguese side might not get the chance to give him a new deal before he moves to the Emirates, this is because his agent is Kia Joorabchian who has a very good relationship with Arsenal.

Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams when it comes to handing opportunities to youngsters, and they have continued doing that under Mikel Arteta after giving chances to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta has also been praised for his skills in developing young talent and he could turn the 17-year-old into a world-class superstar as Cristiano Ronaldo has become.