Arsenal leading chase for ‘one of the best defenders in the world’?

Arsenal are amongst the names linked with a move to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool this summer.

The 30 year-old is set to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, and is not expected to sign an extension after losing his first-team spot in the side.

Liverpool are said to be keen to cash-in opposed to losing him for free 12 months later, and Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace all linked.

Our project is surely the best prospect of the four, even if we was to miss out on European football to Spurs. They haven’t won a trophy in forever, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see a mass exodus from the club after a dire campaign, and following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Whether he have space in the squad to accommodate Lovren in a first-team role is up for debate however. We currently have a revitalised Shkodran Mustafi vying with Pablo Mari and David Luiz for first-team action, while Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sokratis as back-up, not forgetting the incoming William Saliba who we signed last summer.

If Lovren really is as good as he believes, then he will certainly command a first-team role, but given he was displaced at Liverpool, question marks have to be raised.

After the World Cup in 2018, he claimed that he was amongst the best defenders in the world, and has debate-ably been playing for one of the best teams of the last two seasons given their European and domestic exploits, but the comments may sound a little far-fetched at present.

“It’s something special for me,” Lovren told beIN Sports.”From my point of view, people were saying I had a difficult season but I don’t agree with that.

“I showed that I took Liverpool to the Champions League final and now with my national team we are in the final.

“I think people should recognise that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense I will say.”

Would Lovren fit into the style of play that Arteta is asking for? Where would he fit in the current pecking order of defenders?

Patrick