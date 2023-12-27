Arsenal leading Liverpool in race to sign Portuguese defender

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly in a battle for the signature of Sporting Club defender Goncalo Inacio, making it one of the transfer sagas to closely monitor.

Both clubs need reinforcements in defence as they vie for the Premier League title. Despite Liverpool boasting a solid group of centre-backs, the recent long-term injury to Joel Matip has heightened their need for defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is considering parting ways with Jakub Kiwior and may be open to allowing the Polish international to leave. They aim to replace him with a more adept defender.

According to A Bola, Arsenal is currently leading the race for Inacio’s signature, placing them ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit. Arsenal is reportedly in the pole position to secure the defender, and they are looking to capitalise on this advantage by sealing the deal swiftly, understanding that Liverpool could mount an offensive to turn the tide in their favour.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Inacio has been one of the finest players at Sporting Club over the last few months and will certainly play for a bigger European club.

If we want to be that team, we must work hard now and ensure he does not join Liverpool before we are ready to make an offer for his signature.

