Arsenal leading Man Utd in race to sign French speedster

Arsenal is making positive strides in their pursuit of new additions to their squad in this transfer window, emerging as favourites to secure the signature of Moussa Diaby.

The French winger has garnered interest from other clubs, including Newcastle and Manchester United, both of whom possess the financial means to acquire his services.

Having established himself as one of Europe’s top speedsters during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Diaby is likely to attract potential suitors, and Leverkusen understands that he could depart from the club shortly.

Arsenal is eager to emerge as the front-runner in the race for Diaby and is actively working towards that goal. According to a report from L’Equipe, the Gunners have positioned themselves well to secure his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s team is determined to build upon their near miss in the Premier League last season, and Diaby is seen as a player who can enhance their attacking prowess.

The Gunners’ pursuit of Diaby reflects their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal opinion

Diaby is one of the most exciting players in Europe now and Arsenal will make good use of his speed if he joins us.

The Frenchman will be a superb alternative to Bukayo Saka, who faded during the latter stage of last season but continued playing because we had no alternative.

