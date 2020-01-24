According to Spanish outlet Marca, Arsenal are leading the race to sign winger Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

Marca report that Diego Simeone’s side are hoping that they can facilitate the Frenchman’s exit in a bid to lower their wage bill and make room for a stunning swoop for Paris Saint-Germain talisman Edinson Cavani.

The Mirror claim that the Gunners are only likely to explore an initial loan deal – that includes an option to buy – for the 24-year-old.

Lemar joined the Spanish giants 18 months ago for a fee of €60m (equal to £52.7m at the time), as per the Guardian.

Lemar has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season, but the former Monaco sensation has failed to register a single goal contribution in these outings.

It’s clear that the winger’s move to the Spanish capital hasn’t gone well and a loan spell could be exactly what Lemar needs to get his career back on track.

In the space of just two years there’s a chance that the star, who was part of France’s World Cup winning squad -won’t even get a seat on Les Blues’ plane for this European Championships.

Perhaps the north London outfit should focus on strengthening a lacklustre defence rather than adding a high-profile attacker to a frontline that are performing well.