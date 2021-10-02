Arsenal leading the race for 18-year-old Villarreal star

Arsenal is interested in a move for Villarreal youngster, Yéremi Pino, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacker is the latest Spanish youngster turning heads around Europe and it is only a matter of time before he joins a top club.

Todofichajes says several clubs are interested in a move for him as he makes significant progress with Villarreal.

The report says Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time now and Mikel Arteta’s insistence on having him in his squad means he is a priority target for the Gunners.

Villarreal wants to keep him for the long-term and are looking to hand him a new contract soon.

However, his current deal expires in 2024 and has a release clause of just 30m euros, which is making them panic.

Arsenal paid that much for Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window and they could splash the cash for Pino if they determine that the young Spaniard is worth that much.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are three other clubs who also have interest in him and that means the Gunners have their work cut out in convincing him to make the move away from Spain.

The youngster has three assists and a goal from five La Liga matches this season and he has also played twice in the Champions League.