Arsenal leading the race for Copa America star

Arsenal is now the frontrunner to sign Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer, according to Marca.

The Argentinean midfielder is one of the finest players in La Liga and he has been linked with a move away from his current club for some time now.

Arsenal has been one of his main suitors all along as the Gunners look to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Spaniard is being trusted to make the Gunners a top club once again and he may get some of his transfer targets.

Marca says the Gunners have been on Rodriguez’s trail and they have been watching him impress for Argentina at the Copa America.

The midfielder has a release clause of £69 million and he made close to 40 appearances for Betis last season.

He only joined them a year ago from Club America and he is now one of the sought-after midfielders in Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of Arsenal, just like that of most clubs.

However, the report says the Gunners hope to open their bidding at £25.7m.

That fee shouldn’t be considered too small, but if another club offers more to sign him, then it could be a problem for them.