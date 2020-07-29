Arsenal leading the race for former Premier League ace

Arsenal is in pole position to sign former Liverpool attacker, Philippe Coutinho, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian is eyeing a return to the Premier League after failing to make an impact since he left the competition for Barcelona in 2018.

The Catalans have shipped him out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans have no desire to make his loan deal permanent.

He will stay with them until the end of their Champions League campaign, but he will be looking for a new home next season.

A number of teams have been linked with a move for him, but the report claims that Arsenal has the upper hand.

Mundo Deportivo via the Metro reports that the Gunners are using Raul Sanllehi, who is a former Barcelona employee and their fine relationship with Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, to try to get the deal over the line.

It adds that Barcelona is looking for a cash-only deal after they rejected Arsenal’s proposal to swap Matteo Guendouzi for the former Inter Milan midfielder.

Mikel Arteta would probably enjoy having a creative player like Coutinho on his team, and he will feel that he can get the Brazilian back to his best.