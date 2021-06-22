Arsenal leading the race for long term Ligue 1 target

Arsenal is leading the race for Houssem Aouar as they finally close in on the French midfielder.

The Lyon man has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now.

They were close to signing him last summer, but they couldn’t agree with Lyon over his signature.

The French side remains open to selling him and it seems he could be on his way to London in this transfer window.

That is exactly what Todofichajes is reporting as they claim that he is now one of Arsenal’s priority signings.

The report says the Gunners have been in talks with Lyon for a while now and both clubs are very close to reaching an agreement.

Arsenal has already missed out on one of their fine targets after Aston Villa beat them to the signature Emi Buendia.

They are facing competition from top teams like Real Madrid and PSG for Aouar and they have to act fast to sign him, considering that they cannot offer him European football.

The lack of European football could see the Gunners struggle to sign players. However, the likes of Aouar might join if he is convinced that he would get regular playing time to continue his development.