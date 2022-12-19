Arsenal leading the race for one of their former players

Arsenal’s interest in Ismael Bennacer is serious, and a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are leading the race for his signature.

The midfielder left the Emirates as a youth team player in 2017 and moved to Empoli in Italy, where he impressed and earned a move to AC Milan.

His deal at the Serie A side expires in 18 months, and they are struggling to get him to sign an extension, opening the door for him to leave.

Arsenal wants new midfielders, and reports have linked them with a move for the likes of Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans and Manuel Locatelli in the past.

However, it seems Bennacer is the man they have turned their attention towards, and the report reveals they expect to seal a move for him as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer is clearly one that got away from us and we must do our best to bring him back.

The Algerian has improved greatly since he left the Emirates and will be the best backup to Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Even though his deal expires at the end of next season, Milan will still want a lot of money from us before sanctioning a move away.