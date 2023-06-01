Arsenal leading the race to sign exciting young forward

According to reports from Footmercato, Arsenal is leading the race to sign Elye Wahi, the Montpellier attacker, at the end of the season. The Gunners are actively seeking attacking reinforcements, and the 20-year-old striker has emerged as a target.

Wahi has been in impressive form for Montpellier this season, contributing with 17 goals and 6 assists across all competitions. With only Gabriel Jesus as the reliable striker in the squad, Arsenal is in need of additional depth in that position.

The potential signing of Wahi would provide competition for Jesus and give Mikel Arteta more options in the attacking department. The youngster possesses great potential and could develop into a valuable asset for the club in the upcoming season.

Monaco is also reportedly interested in signing the promising young striker but Arsenal’s greater financial resources give them an advantage over the French outfit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Joining a Premier League club like Arsenal presents an attractive opportunity for Wahi, and the Gunners have proven their ambition to challenge for major trophies. Additionally, Arsenal’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League further enhances its appeal as a destination for talented players.

Whether he would step into the first team immediately is surely open to question and he may not be the signing the club needs right now to secure regular goals.

