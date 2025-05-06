Arsenal leading the race to sign U21 England international from Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with the 20-year-old understood to be open to a Premier League return this summer. The England U21 international has told Dortmund he wants a fresh challenge, and several reports suggest the Gunners are leading the chase ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Bynoe-Gittens has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, registering 12 goals and 5 assists across all competitions. Comfortable on either flank, his explosive pace, direct dribbling, and ability to take on defenders one-on-one have drawn comparisons to former Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

A product of Manchester City’s youth setup, Bynoe-Gittens moved to Germany at 16 to fast-track his development – a pathway similar to that of Jude Bellingham. Dortmund handed him a senior debut in 2022, and he’s since established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe. He signed a contract extension until 2028 last year, but with Dortmund struggling to secure Champions League qualification, a summer exit is now on the table.

Arsenal’s interest is part of their broader strategy to recruit emerging talents who fit into Mikel Arteta’s high-pressing, technically fluid system. Bynoe-Gittens offers the kind of profile Arsenal value: quick, fearless in possession, and tactically adaptable. With Reiss Nelson likely to move on and some concern around squad depth behind Saka and Martinelli, the Dortmund youngster would provide genuine rotation and long-term succession planning.

The mooted €50–60 million asking price is steep but reflects his potential—and his homegrown status would be a bonus for Arsenal’s squad registration.

According to Get German Football News, Dortmund are expected to listen to offers due to financial constraints. Arsenal’s stable project and Champions League qualification place them in a strong negotiating position. Chelsea remain interested but lack the same clear developmental pathway.

If a deal is done, Bynoe-Gittens would be Arsenal’s latest step in building a future-ready squad with elite-level talent – one that can not only challenge for the Premier League but also push deep into European competition.

What are your thoughts on this top talent in the Red & White shirt?

Michelle M

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…