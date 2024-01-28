Arsenal leading top Premier League sides for Brighton attacker

Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma is attracting interest from Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs.

The Japanese attacker is currently among the league’s finest players and has consistently delivered impressive performances during his time in England.

Mitoma excels on the wing regardless of the opponent he faces, and Brighton anticipates that he will be the next talent to depart for a top club.

Although Arsenal already boasts fine attackers, including Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on their left wing, the Gunners are actively strengthening their squad and view Mitoma as a valuable addition.

According to Fichajes, Arteta has a strong admiration for the player and is eager to collaborate with him at the Emirates.

Manchester United and Manchester City also have an interest in securing his signature, but the report suggests that Arsenal is currently leading the race.

The Japanese star is reportedly inclined towards a move to the Emirates, but this preference may evolve as the season progresses.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mitoma is one of the finest wingers in England and we expect him to move to a top club soon.

If we want to win the race, we must get serious and start working on the deal now.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…