Arsenal leads Newcastle United in the race for Dutch youngster

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are among the Premier League sides closely monitoring Kees Smit as he continues to impress at AZ Alkmaar.

The emergence of a truly elite midfielder from the Netherlands has been relatively rare in recent years, and Smit is being tipped as a player capable of reaching that level. His performances have attracted attention from several top clubs, with his composure, technical ability, and potential marking him out as a highly sought-after prospect.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Arsenal are particularly attentive to his development, believing he could evolve into a key player within their squad. Liverpool is also firmly in the race, while Newcastle United remain interested despite facing a more challenging domestic campaign compared to their rivals.

As reported by Football Insider, there is a growing expectation that Smit is more likely to choose a move to Arsenal or Liverpool rather than Newcastle United. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have consistently competed at the highest level, which may prove decisive in influencing the player’s decision.

Newcastle’s current standing, in contrast, could place them at a disadvantage in this particular transfer battle. Players of Smit’s calibre are often drawn to clubs with a strong record of competing for major honours, as well as those offering consistent participation in elite competitions.

Arsenal and Liverpool Lead the Race

There is also interest from leading clubs outside the Premier League, further intensifying the competition for his signature. However, Arsenal are confident in their ability to secure the player, citing both their financial resources and their growing reputation under their current management.

Liverpool’s position may depend significantly on its ability to secure qualification for the Champions League this season. Should they fall short, Arsenal could gain a decisive advantage in negotiations.

Smit’s next move will be closely watched, as it has the potential to shape not only his career trajectory but also the future midfield strength of whichever club succeeds in signing him.