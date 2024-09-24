Arsenal leads unwanted Premier League chart on dark arts

After their fiery 2-2 draw against Manchester City, Arsenal has faced criticism for their use of “dark arts.”
Mikel Arteta’s side came within seconds of securing a famous win, despite playing with ten men after a first-half red card.
Last season, the Gunners took City to the final day in their bid for the Premier League title, cementing their place as England’s second most competitive club. Though City ultimately won the league, Arsenal has maintained a strong position this season.
In this weekend’s match, Arsenal looked poised to take all three points and return to the top of the Premier League table. However, after the game, several Manchester City players criticised Arsenal, accusing them of not playing to win and employing time-wasting tactics.
A report from The Sun supports this claim, revealing that Arsenal has been the slowest team to restart play, with an average delay of 33.5 seconds per restart this season—ten seconds longer than Liverpool.
Interestingly, Arsenal shares this statistic with Aston Villa, who are just behind them on the list of teams delaying restarts.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been called out for our delays, but we do not expect that to change anytime soon.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
Surely, it’s all just part of the “conspiracy” against Arsenal (or Arsenal and Villa), isn’t it?
Yes it is.. and there is no point in trying to change what some section believe either through your opinion or sarcasm .. everyone have the right to believe whatever they want…
So…”stay composed, take your time & don’t rush into decisions “,….a sound approach for staying calm from professional athletes embroiled in a competitive game at the top level, can always be interpreted as time wasting ….especially when you’ve just narrowly escaped an embarrassing home defeat against 10 men.
It’s about time we adapted. I’d be more worried if we were known for diving or rolling around on the pitch faking injury at the slightest tackle.Just saying…😁