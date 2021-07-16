Arsenal learn €30 Million asking price for Copa America winner

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is available for a lowly €30 Million this summer, with Arsenal having been linked with a move in recent months.

The 27 year-old has been an impressive performer since joining the La Liga club from Club America 18 months ago, and is already being linked with another move to a bigger club.

Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that he is available for a €30 Million fee as his current side look to reinvest that money into other areas of the team, with their finances not in the best position at present.

While Arsenal have been linked with his signature, they do appear to be closing in on the signature of Albert Sambi Lokonga at present, although with Dani Ceballos having already left the club after his second consecutive loan spell with the club, and with Granit Xhaka strongly linked with an exit, there is definitely room in the squad for more central options.

Guido would represent the more defensive of our recent targets, as well as representing the oldest of those linked with our midfield role, two characteristics that could well be positives, while at 27 he definitely cannot be considered old.

Rodriguez just helped Argentina to win their first Copa America title since 1993, and could well prove to be a shrew buy if we could get it over the line.

Patrick