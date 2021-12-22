Arsenal learn EFL Cup fate with semi-final draw complete

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final, which will take place over two legs.

The Gunners earned their place in the last four of the competition with a resounding 5-1 victory over lower-league side Sunderland yesterday, while the remaining three ties of this round were played today.

Chelsea sealed their place in the semis with a 2-0 win over Brentford, while Tottenham had to overcome West Ham by a 2-1 scoreline.

Liverpool and Leicester was the only match not to be completed inside the 90 minutes, with the game going to penalties after finishing 3-3 after the Reds found a late equaliser thanks to Minamino’s finish, and they completed the comeback by winning the shoot-out 5-4 (no thanks to their last-minute hero who missed the chance to seal it with his side’s fifth penalty).

We are expected to battle it out for a place in the February final in two weeks time, with the second leg just one week later.

Full EFL Cup semi-final draw as they came out of the hat:

Arsenal v Liverpool

Chelsea v Tottenham

With Manchester City already knocked out of this competition, we have as much chance as any of our rivals to win this competition, which would guarantee us a return to European football ahead of the new season, although I don’t believe we would be happy to settle for a place in the European Conference League the way our season has gone thus far.

It will be two big wins needed to lift the trophy this season, with no weak sides remaining in the tournament, but there is no reason why we should doubt our chances especially with one leg at the Emirates where we have been particularly strong this term.

Patrick