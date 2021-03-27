Arsenal learn monster asking price for highly coveted star

Erling Haaland is on every teams radar on the planet, but Borussia Dortmund’s asking price may well price Arsenal and a number of others out of a deal.

The Sun claimed this week that Gunners fans were urging current on-loan star Martin Odegaard to convince their target to snub other offers to move to North London.

While the idea was already a little farfetched, ESPN claims that Borussia Dortmund have slapped a whopping €180 Million asking price on their star player’s head, in hope of deterring the chasing pack.

Haaland is the most exciting prospect in world football at present, scoring goals for fun in all competitions, recently breaking the record for least matches to score 20 Champions League goals, whilst also becoming the youngest to ever hit the milestone.

This whopping pricetag will no doubt eliminate some potential suitors, likely only leaving Manchester United, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain to mull over the financial implications of such a deal.

You would imagine that following the mass losses across the board after the Coronavirus pandemic cut matchday incomes and numerous losses were incurred that paying such an astronomical fee would be unlikely, but Haaland represents the best young talent in the world at present, a potential Ballon D’Or winner next year despite his tender age of 20, and a player who looks likely to dominate the goalscoring charts for at least a decade more, and some clubs may see value in paying what would work out to €36 Million a year if they agree a five-year deal for one of the best around, with the hope of keeping him for longer