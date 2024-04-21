Arsenal learns how much it will cost them to sign Serie A striker

Arsenal are reportedly still pursuing Dusan Vlahovic despite being rejected by the Serbian at the start of 2022.

He chose Juventus over a move to the Emirates, even though he could have earned more money by moving to London.

Vlahovic has become a key player for Juventus since joining the Old Lady, and he is enjoying his best season with the club. Arsenal need a prolific striker and are reigniting their interest in him.

Several reports suggest that the Gunners will make another attempt to sign the Serbian when the current season ends.

They might succeed this time because Juventus is willing to consider a deal under the right conditions.

According to a report in Tuttosport, Juve will sell Vlahovic if Arsenal can pay a transfer fee of €60 million and also cover his salary of €12 million net per season.

This would alleviate a significant financial burden for Juventus, who would otherwise have to pay him that amount in wages from next season. Therefore, they are open to selling him if a suitor can assume his salary.

Vlahovic has been fantastic this season and seems to be approaching the peak of his career, so it might be good to sign him in the summer.

