Arsenal leaves at least three players behind to travel to the USA including Partey

Arsenal has left three players behind before jetting off to the United States to continue their preparation for the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a busy summer transfer window, having added some new players to his squad.

The Gunners faced Nurnberg a few days ago and will continue their preparation in the US.

The Times, as reported by Football365, claims Mikel Arteta has left Thomas Partey, Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun behind in London.

The three of them are expected to continue training at Colney while the rest are away for more preseason preparations.

The report claims Leno could seal a move to Fulham in the next few days, and he has been left behind to complete the transfer.

Balogun could also be sent out on loan after his temporary spell at Middlesbrough last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to prepare very well for the upcoming season because we have no choice but to succeed.

The least thing fans expect from the team is to do better than finishing fifth in the last campaign.

A good preseason will help us achieve that, and it also gives our new signings an opportunity to get used to their teammates.

