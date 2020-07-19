Arsenal legend admits U-turn as he turns from critic to supporter

Tony Adams has come out with praise for David Luiz, whilst admitting that he has been overly critical of the Arsenal defender of late.

The former Gunners captain was a loyal servant for our club over the years, and was a very early captain for our side after showing immense leadership and loyalty as a young centre-back.

He has since retired from the game of course, and is regularly giving his opinion on our side, and admits that while he has been jumping on the back of Luiz in recent months, along with a number of critics, but he was wrong.

‘David Luiz was absolutely phenomenal and I’ve been very critical of him recently and I think a lot of people have been,’ Adams told Stadium Astro.

‘So, give credit where credits due, he had the bit between his teeth. He wanted to prove everybody wrong.

‘If there was a crowd in the audience, I don’t know if that’s helped him or not, I’m thinking it may have helped him because in recent weeks I think the Arsenal crowd would have been really on his back and I don’t know how he would’ve reacted with that, but he certainly reacted for me so well.

‘For this game in particular I just thought he was awesome and I’m going to be shouting from the top of the world that he was outstanding, good performance.’

We’ve all been on David Luiz’s back in recent weeks, with a number of us bargaining for Arsenal to have released him at the end of his initial one-year contract, but he has certainly been flourishing following the switch to a back three.

The Brazilian is once again profiting from the extra protection granted by having two fellow CBs alongside him, and our team now now looks like they could beat anyone.

Will Arteta stick with three centre-halves going into the new season? Does Luiz deserve an apology from his critics?

Patrick