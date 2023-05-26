Arsenal legend advises Arsenal on which strikers Arteta should go for this summer

I am still off the opinion that Arsenal will not be bringing in a new big striker next season, considering that Arteta seems to prefer to crowd the midfield rathr than rely on crosses into the box for a traditional Number 9 to get on the end of. But one ex-Arsenal star disagrees.

Ray Parlour has just named the strikers that Edu should do all he can to sign for Arteta this summer to compete with Jesus for the Arsenal No. 9 role in their starting lineup next season.

“I also think a new centre-forward is vital for Arsenal next season, I really do. A player who I’ve always said would do well at Arsenal is Ivan Toney. Whether Arsenal can get him given his ban is another matter, but I would be trying really hard to see if there was any chance of a deal there.

“”He’s really impressed me for Brentford – his work rate and he’s always in the right place to nick a goal. Bringing in Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan would also be perfect, he’s the sort of striker Arsenal need to sign,” said Parlour on Net Bet as quoted by the Mirror. “I know Gabriel Jesus has been excellent this season; he had that long spell out injured, but he needs to score a few more goals for Arsenal.”

“Eddie Nketiah has done well when he’s been asked, but you need that competition up front for places. We played with four top strikers in the Invincibles team: Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Kanu, and Sylvain Wiltord. We even had Francis Jeffers a little before that, so we had five strikers!”

“So Arsenal definitely need another striker. Any player in the mould of Lautaro Martinez, if he’s interested in coming to Arsenal, then Edu will be working to do the best deal for the club.”

Arsenal has reportedly long admired the Argentina international, who is now having his most outstanding season with Inter, scoring 20 league goals in 36 games. They first attempted to sign him in 2021 but failed. Few excellent attackers are available; most are committed to their current ventures, so anyone who appears on the transfer radar should be considered. Arsenal’s attack could be unmatched with Martinez or Jesus as options for the striker role next season.

Do you think we should go for him?

Daniel O

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…