Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger names his most dominant side

Arsene Wenger has claimed that his Arsenal side ‘between 2002 and 2004’ was his most dominant in the league, before going onto praise the current Liverpool and Manchester City teams.

The Frenchman stepped down as boss in 2018, before Unai Emery was named as his successor, ending his reign as boss after 22 years.

Wenger oversaw an overhaul of our side which saw us bring in a huge change for English football, bringing in a number of French and international players to change the style of the division, and his impact will be talked about for years to come.

Arsene has now described his team from 2002-04 as the ‘most dominant’ in England.

“I would say the team between 2002 and 2004 was certainly the most dominant in the league,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“We had very good teams, always. It’s like at the moment, you have City and Liverpool in the last five years being the dominant teams and are exceptional teams.”

🗣 “People speak only when you win, but there are seasons when you don’t win where you play fantastic football.” Arsène Wenger on Liverpool losing out to Manchester City on the Premier League title by 1 point in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/KPH9et04sW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2022

You do have to wonder if we could have dominated for longer if Chelsea hadn’t been taken over at the time, and if we hadn’t then decided to begin selling players to pay off our impending stadium at the Emirates.

Do you think that team would have stayed together without the emergence of Chelsea as a power.

Patrick