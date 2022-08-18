Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger names his most dominant side

Arsene Wenger has claimed that his Arsenal side ‘between 2002 and 2004’ was his most dominant in the league, before going onto praise the current Liverpool and Manchester City teams.
The Frenchman stepped down as boss in 2018, before Unai Emery was named as his successor, ending his reign as boss after 22 years.
Wenger oversaw an overhaul of our side which saw us bring in a huge change for English football, bringing in a number of French and international players to change the style of the division, and his impact will be talked about for years to come.
Arsene has now described his team from 2002-04 as the ‘most dominant’ in England.
“I would say the team between 2002 and 2004 was certainly the most dominant in the league,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.
“We had very good teams, always. It’s like at the moment, you have City and Liverpool in the last five years being the dominant teams and are exceptional teams.”
🗣 “People speak only when you win, but there are seasons when you don’t win where you play fantastic football.”
Arsène Wenger on Liverpool losing out to Manchester City on the Premier League title by 1 point in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/KPH9et04sW
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2022
You do have to wonder if we could have dominated for longer if Chelsea hadn’t been taken over at the time, and if we hadn’t then decided to begin selling players to pay off our impending stadium at the Emirates.
Do you think that team would have stayed together without the emergence of Chelsea as a power.
Patrick
We did indeed have a beast of a team. Wengers biggest problem at that time was his financial ideals. He was too determined to keep the club in the black and selling the team off was nothing to do with Chelsea but to do with not spending for success. We were in a position of strength and opening the purse strings for top quality players would/could have kept the team going longer. We got to the point where we were approaching real elite status and went in the wrong direction. We should have spent to keep us there and we didn’t. We had the team, we just needed to spend. Funnily enough, it cost us more in the long run because we allowed the team to break up and it cost us dearly. If we had gone into the red, like nearly every team on earth now, we maybe would be in a totally different place now.
Just to back up what i was saying, at one point in the years after the invincibles, we had a well documented 125 to 150 mil in cash.
One of Arsene’s biggest problems, Reggie, was his honesty and his second biggest was that he thought others would be just as honest and stick to the fair play rules.
I don’t agree that chelsea didn’t have anything to do with what happened after 2004 however, just as I don’t believe city didn’t effect what followed in the PL… or that Newcastle won’t change the dynamics in the future.
There is also the Emirates to consider and that could be where we went in the wrong direction, but no-one had anticipated the Russian, oil and, indeed, the American dollar influence on our game.
That squad of players were a once in a lifetime set of players and those of us lucky enough to see them play will always compare them to what followed – unfairly to the players that followed unfortunately.
Also, it was the cross that Arsene had to shoulder and he never quite made it back to those heady days, where The Arsenal became so admired throughout the footballing world.
But ken he didn’t spend or do anything to try and counter Chelsea. Did he give in? He blatantly refused to spend money. He went in the wrong direction, instead of backing what he had, he tried to turn Arsenal into Barcelona with inferior players and he changed all the strategies and things that worked for him. He kept money in the bank instead of spending it.