Arsenal legend backs the Gunners to make a statement against Liverpool

Arsenal legend David Seaman expresses confidence that the Gunners have the potential to make a significant statement with a noteworthy result when they face Liverpool this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s team currently trails behind Liverpool in the league table, and a victory for the Reds at the Emirates tomorrow could potentially diminish Arsenal’s aspirations for the title.

Despite a subpar conclusion to the year 2023, Arsenal has commenced the current year with two consecutive league victories, fostering optimism as they prepare to confront Liverpool.

Seaman backs Arsenal to produce a positive result in the forthcoming game, potentially reshaping the narrative surrounding their title aspirations.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I see this as very similar to the Manchester City game when City came to the Emirates, and it’s a chance of making a statement and making people talk a little more about Arsenal because, at the moment, all the talk is about City and Liverpool.

‘We need to get back into that equation and that starts by, I was going to say getting a point… but I’m thinking three points. But it’s going to be so tough.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to win the game, but that does not mean it will be an easy fixture for us.

Our players know how important it is that we secure victory in the match, and we believe they will work hard to achieve that.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…