Arsenal legend becomes the latest casualty of Arsenal’s restructuring

Arsenal has been restructuring their team behind the scenes recently and club legend, Pat Rice has become the latest individual to be axed, reports the Sun.

The Arsenal legend has been at the club for around 50 years after starting out as a player for the North Londoners.

He has been one of their scouts and as they restructure their scouting system, he has had to be axed from that role.

He is just one of several scouts that the club has fired recently as their job seems outdated now that the club wants to move into a more agent-driven model of recruitment.

The 71-year-old won both the FA Cup and First Division as an Arsenal player and he also won multiple titles during his time as the club’s assistant manager under Arsene Wenger.

Stewart Houston is another long-term member of the club’s scouting network that has been sacked.

Both of them are not alone in the list of members of Arsenal’s backroom staff that have been sacked as head of international scouting Francis Cagigao and head of UK scouting Peter Clark have also left the club.

Arsenal’s scouting network that is being dismantled was responsible for the club signing players like Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.