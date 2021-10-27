Arsenal legend believes ‘the sky is the limit’ for Smith Rowe

Kevin Campbell insists that Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has an extremely high ceiling, and will soon be getting the credit he deserves internationally.

ESR has arguably been the club’s best player since the new season began, showing an amazing level of consistency thus far regardless of the role he’s been given, and the plaudits are rightly rolling in for him.

Former Gunners striker Campbell believes there is a lot more to come from our young midfielder however, and that he is excited to see what will come.

Campbell told the FootballInsider: “Smith Rowe is just outstanding.

“He’s been brilliant of late.

“Look, the kid loves Arsenal. He has come through the ranks. He is an Arsenal lad through and through.

“As far as I’m concerned, he is starting to establish himself in the team. There is a lot more to come from him which is the exciting thing.

“If he continues to perform, he will get international recognition. He can’t be far away. He is performing at the top level.

“I think the sky is the limit with Smith Rowe. [Bukayo] Saka stole the headlines last season but Smith Rowe is the next one. He has the quality, that’s for sure.”

Smith Rowe has less first-team experience than his younger team-mate Saka, but you could argue that both hold a similar amount of potential for the future, and we can be thankful to be blessed by both in our playing squad.

These two could well be generational talents given the right tutelage, and so far Mikel Arteta is proving to be ideal to their progression, although it remains to be seen whether he will be the man to take them all the way to the top level.

Has the Spaniard shown enough so far to convince fans that he is the ideal man to get the best out of these youngsters?

