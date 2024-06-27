Arsenal legend carries the Olympic touch ahead of Paris games

Arsene Wenger has carried the Olympic torch ahead of the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

The Arsenal idol, who is also a French icon, had a distinguished career as the manager of the Gunners.

Although he has been away from management since leaving the Emirates in 2018, Wenger remains one of the best coaches to come from France and has been granted the honour of running with the torch.

A report in The Sun claims he was seen carrying the torch through Strasbourg, and he interacted with the locals as he made his way.

It is another important moment in the Frenchman’s life, and everyone at Arsenal is proud to see him being recognised for his contributions to football.

Since he left the Emirates, Arsenal has not won the Premier League, but the Gunners are closer than ever to achieving that under Mikel Arteta.

Wenger is a legendary figure for club and country and this further recognises him as one of the most iconic people France has ever produced.

He now works at FIFA and is looking to add some new innovations to the game.

He did that at Arsenal and has not allowed his age to stop him from trying new things and making changes.

