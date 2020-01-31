Arsenal legend claims Liverpool will go unbeaten but invincibles had it harder

Liverpool will win the Premier League this season unbeaten but they had it easier than Arsenal claims Robert Pires
Pires was part of the Arsenal side that played 49 games without tasting defeat as well as played an entire league season unbeaten.
He has admitted that this Liverpool side is good enough to break their record and he has backed them to win the title.
Pires however, claims that the Reds have it easy and insists that the Premier League was more competitive when he and his teammates achieved their feat than it is currently.
He claims that only Manchester City has the required quality to rival Liverpool at the moment but they had other teams fighting them when they achieved their record.
Pires told France Football, per Goal.com: “Yes, because they have everything going for them: the team, the results, the luck, the coach… I think there are a lot of people who will agree.
“Considering how they have been playing for some time, I can’t see who would trouble them. Even Manchester City… when I look at the match against City [a 3-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield in November], there is too big a difference.
“It’s how they all defend. They play in a 4-3-3 and as soon as they lose the ball, especially in the middle, they are strong, physical.
“I thought they would have a little drop in speed because they don’t stop playing and they keep travelling. After Boxing Day, I thought they would fall apart anyway, and no the guys are still there physically.
“Today, technically the Premier League has dipped a little. It’s a bit of an observation people make here. When you see the squads of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal, it’s not as strong as it was a few years ago. The only ones who can trouble them are Manchester City.
“They will be champions by going unbeaten, but they can also beat our record. Everything has changed today. People will compare, but I think it was much, much harder in our time.
“As I said before, technically, many teams, particularly the big ones, have gone down a notch. There were no cameras, no VAR. When the guys wanted to get stuck in…
“And, above all, when you played away. I remember the matches at Leeds [United], Blackburn [Rovers], Bolton [Wanderers]… you had to get used to them.”
Pires makes some good points but I doubt that his view about the strength of the league was more in his day than it is today will be greeted with a wholesale agreement.
It is very subjective, different era and so forth. Comparisons will be made of course and Arsenal and Liverpool fans are hardly going to be neutral on this.
I, of course, believe the Arsenal invincible team is better than this current Liverpool side and I do agree with Pires that it was harder back then but of course I will be accused of bias on this subject.
I am also not too sure that other fans will be neutral either. Who do we think Tottenham fans will say was the better team? same with Man Utd fans.
The bottom line is this, no matter what happens, Arsenal will always be the original invincibles.
The Invincibles only had Man United as their biggest rival, when EPL was not crowded by oil clubs yet. Whereas today there are many super rich clubs and world class managers in EPL
If EPL level is lower than before, Wenger would have still been able to win it. Unfortunately EPL has become an ultimate competition for the world’s best managers
The fitness level, the speed and the physicality of Liverpool players are amazing, similar to the Invincibles’. Arsenal should get rid of their low stamina players first, before being able to break the records again
I love Pires, but was he drunk when saying this? Every year it was Man Utd, then we managed to go toe-to-toe with them for about 7 years straight before dropping away. Very uncompetitive.
The league has only got more competitive with each passing year, to a point that any team can win on any given day. It’s so unpredictable, which makes it the best league in the world.
This makes Liverpool’s league achievements over the past two seasons even more impressive. Arsenal drew a lot of games in the Invincibles season, whereas Liverpool are constantly winning, and Liverpool’s results against top teams since day one under Klopp, are the best I’ve ever seen. Their points tally over the last two seasons, and winning streak is unbelievable! Arsenal’s Invincibles were still an amazing team, but this Liverpool are better, and doing it in a tougher environment.
Liverpool are amazing, Arsenal used to be a very long time ago, but I think the best team I’ve ever seen in my lifetime was the recent Real Madrid led by Ronaldo.
From 2012-2018 they won:
x2 La Liga
x4 Champions League (3 in a row)
x1 Copa del Rey
x3 Supercopa de Espana
x3 UEFA Super Cup
x4 FIFA Club World Cup
To be strictly accurate, the original Invincibles were PRESTON NORTH END way back in the 19th century but they played just, I THINK, 18 GAMES IN ALL , SO MORALLY, THOUGH NOT ACCURATELY , WE WERE THE FIRST INVINCIBLES. I think Liverpool will indeed go unbeaten, though , I pray they do NOT. It can surely, be only away at City that they may lose a game. I can see no other team defeating them in this seasons Prem.
One thing’s for sure – we didn’t have the officials or var behind us back then!!
The thought of them winning the league, unbeaten, makes me want to vomit….