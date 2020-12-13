Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal legend claims this transfer decision “devastated” him

Arsenal had a fine transfer window the last time out when you consider that they signed Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players have been in fine form for them this season, and fans should be happy with their acquisition.

But the club also had to allow some of their players to leave them before this season but not every departure was celebrated unanimously.

At least one of those outgoings devastated Ian Wright.

One dilemma that Mikel Arteta had to sort out this season was picking the goalkeeper that would be his first choice at the club.

After Emiliano Martinez’s stint in goal during Project Restart, the Spaniard had to pick between Bernd Leno and the Argentinean.

Martinez was sold to Aston Villa eventually, but Wright has questioned that decision and the former striker says that it devastated him that Arsenal let him leave the Emirates.

“I was devastated to see him leave Arsenal, but he wants to be Argentina number one,” Wright told BBC Sport as quoted by Football London

“He has five clean sheets from nine Premier League games and he is just a very good goalkeeper.

“He has done brilliantly at Villa and he is helping them to win games.”

  1. Sue says:
    December 13, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    OT.. Jeffrey Schlupp!!!!

    Reply
    1. ArsenalWhy says:
      December 13, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      Heheh just checked the score.

      Reply
  2. ArsenalWhy says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Tottenham leading the league while we languish in 15th place 🙁 tough times for this once great team.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      December 13, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      But could gain 2 points back ….Could

      Reply
  3. LACABANG says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    i hardly comment here but always on the site and the negativity and some people on this site just frustrate me…yes we have had a shit start but arnt thats why we are fans through thick and thin…i will try and b more vocal now as this site needs more positivity….not all is lost yet still early doors and as much as i am saddened with the results im a gooner thru thick and thin! so im gna support my team and hope we turn it around! i went to every arsenal home
    game prior lockdown even without a tickey and have haggled outside the
    stadium to get in! if we can only support our beloved arsenal whilst we are winning we are not supporters but glory hunters! lets forget the recent past and get behind our team becos its not too late to turn our season around! WE LOVE YOU ARSENAL WE DO!!

    Reply

