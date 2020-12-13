Arsenal legend claims this transfer decision “devastated” him

Arsenal had a fine transfer window the last time out when you consider that they signed Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players have been in fine form for them this season, and fans should be happy with their acquisition.

But the club also had to allow some of their players to leave them before this season but not every departure was celebrated unanimously.

At least one of those outgoings devastated Ian Wright.

One dilemma that Mikel Arteta had to sort out this season was picking the goalkeeper that would be his first choice at the club.

After Emiliano Martinez’s stint in goal during Project Restart, the Spaniard had to pick between Bernd Leno and the Argentinean.

Martinez was sold to Aston Villa eventually, but Wright has questioned that decision and the former striker says that it devastated him that Arsenal let him leave the Emirates.

“I was devastated to see him leave Arsenal, but he wants to be Argentina number one,” Wright told BBC Sport as quoted by Football London.

“He has five clean sheets from nine Premier League games and he is just a very good goalkeeper.

“He has done brilliantly at Villa and he is helping them to win games.”