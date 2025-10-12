Arsenal legend close to landing Luton job after Bloomfield exit

/ AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal cult hero Jack Wilshere is closing in on a senior managerial role, and it will be his first permanent job in charge of a senior side.

The former Arsenal midfielder’s last role was as interim coach at Norwich City at the end of the previous campaign, where he took charge of the final two games of the Championship season. Wilshere was overlooked for the job permanently, with the Canaries settling on Liam Manning instead.

He has also served as an academy coach for the Gunners but is yet to manage a senior side on a full-time basis. According to the latest reports, that could soon change.

Wilshere closing in on Luton job

As reported by the BBC, Jack Wilshere is closing in on a move to Luton Town, with the Englishman now considered first choice to replace Matt Bloomfield, who was dismissed last week.

He is expected to take over at Kenilworth Road after the club failed to prise Richie Wellens away from Leyton Orient. Wellens is thought to be tied down with a heavy compensation clause, prompting the club to turn their attention to Wilshere instead.

Nothing has yet been finalised, but he is expected to take over the role permanently. Luton Town have suffered consecutive relegations and made a slow start to their League One campaign. It will be a tough job to come into, but he will no doubt relish the opportunity.

A new chapter for a Gunner

Since his early retirement in 2022, Jack Wilshere has been determined to forge a coaching career. After his spells with the Arsenal academy and Norwich City, a return to his boyhood club will mark a significant milestone in his managerial journey – he began his football education in Luton’s academy before joining Arsenal.

A new chapter awaits, and Gooners everywhere will be cheering him on.

