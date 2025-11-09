Arsenal legend critical of Raya’s role in Arsenal’s late collapse

David Seaman has questioned David Raya’s decision-making in the build-up to Sunderland’s late equaliser. The Gunners failed to pick up a win for the first time in nearly two months against the Black Cats last time out. Arsenal also missed the chance to become the first English top-flight side to register nine wins and nine clean sheets in succession.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were cancelled out by strikes either side of the break from the hosts. Sunderland were largely starved of clear-cut chances throughout, generating an xG of less than 0.50 during the contest. Their second goal represented a fair share of that tally, a strike that should arguably have been prevented by the Arsenal defence.

Seaman questions Raya’s late decision

David Raya has since come under scrutiny for his part in Brian Brobbey’s equaliser. The Spaniard failed to clear his lines or win the ball despite choosing to come out early. Speaking in his analysis of the goal via Metro, Arsenal legend David Seaman suggested the keeper must take some responsibility for the costly error.

“Whether Raya should come, I’d question that,” Seaman said. “And the way he comes for the ball, he tries to catch it, is he aware of the guy [Brobbey] getting close?

“It’s a great finish by Brobbey but I would just question the decision of Raya, whether he should come and try to punch it, rather than try to catch it.”

Defensive lapse proves costly

Raya’s lapse in concentration was unexpected given the consistency he has shown since his arrival at the Emirates. It was an uncharacteristic mistake from one of the Premier League’s most dependable goalkeepers, and it ultimately cost Arsenal two points. Alongside Raya, Gabriel has also faced criticism for his role in the equaliser, failing to clear his lines before Brobbey pounced.

What did you make of the defensive mix-up, Gooners? How costly do you think it could prove at the end of the gameweek?

Benjamin Kenneth

