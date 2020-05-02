Arsenal legend fears Aubameyang will depart the Emirates at the end of this season 

Tony Adams has admitted that Arsenal could be forced into selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer as the Gunners have become a selling club.

The Gunners have been in talks with their captain over a new deal as he enters the final year of his current deal.

However, Arsenal has been used to losing their best players for years, even under Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman oversaw the sale of the likes of Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri and Alexis Sanchez before he left Arsenal.

Tony Adams admitted that while players left under Wenger, the Frenchman delivered Champions League football every season.

He then added that although the Gunners have become a team that sells its top stars, he would fight against the sale of Aubameyang if he was the club’s manager at the moment.

Asked by Sky Sports whether it is likely he will leave, he said: “Quite possibly, he could walk out the door.

“I loved [former manager] Arsene Wenger’s principles, that no player was bigger than the club, and he moved players on if it made sense for the club financially.

“He was strong with that and he got Champions League football every year but it did stand in the way of recruitment – so we have become a club that is selling the best players.

“If I was a coach I’d be saying ‘Don’t sell Aubameyang at any price, we need to recruit, bring players through the academy and keep our best players’.”

Arsenal has been in talks with Aubameyang over a new deal, but there is hardly any positive news coming from those talks

The Gunners would not want to keep him and lose him for nothing after next season, so a summer sale is possible.