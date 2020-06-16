Arsenal legend features in Mirror Sports’ top ten Premier League managers

Arsene Wenger is one of the best managers the Premier League has ever seen and Mirror Sports also think so going by their recent rankings of the top managers in Premier League history.

The Frenchman managed Arsenal for more than 20 years before stepping aside in the summer of 2018.

He won three Premier League titles, numerous FA Cups and other trophies before leaving the Gunners.

In a recent list of the top ten managers to manage in the Premier League, the Frenchman came out second on a list that included illustrious names like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti, and Jose Mourinho.

The list was topped by no other than former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson and he was closely followed by Arsene Wenger.

Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, and Jurgen Klopp made up the top five.

Wenger can be regarded as the father of modern Arsenal as the Frenchman helped to build the foundation that created the Invincibles and he was even an important part of the club’s move to the Emirates.

It seems he didn’t enjoy leaving the Gunners in 2018 because he recently claimed that he wouldn’t be returning to the Emirates any time soon and that he always wanted to make sure he left never to return.