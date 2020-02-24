Arsenal legend gives credit to Mikel Arteta for saving one Arsenal player’s career

Ian Wright has hailed Mikel Arteta for how he has rejuvenated the career of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi.

The German had fallen out of favour at the Emirates under Unai Emery and the Spanish manager even told him at the end of last season to find another club.

However, Arsenal struggled to find a buyer for him and he remained at the club.

A good number of Arsenal fans have been very critical of the German and most people expected him to leave the Emirates sooner rather than later.

However, the arrival of Mikel Arteta has turned his Arsenal career around and there have been suggestions that he would get a new deal soon.

Ian Wright believes that his return to form is purely down to the heroics of Mikel Arteta and credited the Spaniard’s good man-management skill for helping Mustafi get back to form.

‘Mustafi is playing fantastic now,’ Wright said as quoted in the Metro.

‘It wasn’t long ago that after the Chelsea game I thought he was someone they had to move on.

‘It seems like he’s [Arteta] getting a tune out of him now. ‘He’s become one of our most solid players.’

Mustafi’s form has seen him become one of the first names on the team sheet and if he continues his fine run of form there is no reason why he will not remain at the Emirates for a good few more years.