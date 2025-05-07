Arsenal Legend gives Mikel Arteta credit for a tactical adjustment made on this key player

Declan Rice started the season slowly, much to the surprise of quite a handful. His exploits in Euro 2024 with England was a reason pointed out by the player, but it’s safe to say that he has grown into the season. Nearing the end of his second campaign at the club, there has hardly been any mention of his £105million price tag which is a positive sign on its own. The England international has already surpassed his best season in terms of output this term, with his tally standing at 8 goals and 10 assists, as of writing this article. That is impressive to say the least. Although a lot have pointed at his set-piece duties – corners in particular – for the impressive numbers, there’s no denying the fact that he’s an even bigger threat in open play. This is because of a tactical adjustment made last season which has become the norm in this campaign. Declan Rice has long been seen as a holding midfielder, but his particular skill set often hinted at a role further up as a box-to-box player, and even perhaps an attacking midfielder.

Upon arriving at the club last season, Rice was used as a lone pivot for large spells, until a tactical adjustment to play him as one of our marauding number 8s was made by Mikel Arteta. Rice has made the role his own ever since, much to the delight of his Arteta as he has contributed massively in both boxes. It is in that same role in which he dominated the almighty Real Madrid in both legs of our Champions League quarter-final!

His performances this campaign have drawn a few comparisons to Arsenal Legend, Patrick Vieira. However, in a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Genoa Manager dismissed such comparisons but instead focused on giving Mikel Arteta credit for allowing him to play with more freedom.

“I don’t like to make comparisons, because I think we are all different with our strengths and weaknesses,” Vieira said. “But I think first is all the credit with the manager, with Mikel [Arteta], because I think from Declan being a holding midfielder, he went a little bit more as the eight. I think he saw the physical side of him doing the box-to-box and to be the player who can get to the box, in with the second line, and then can score goals.

“I think the change of position is quite important, so credit to Mikel for that. And then, of course, he is the player that I love watching. I love his spirit. I love his competitiveness. I like the fact that he’s always going forward and he is a winner.

“I think this position, No 8, suits him much better, because previously you can say ‘OK, he may play with the handbrake’. But playing as a No 8 and having this will to go to the box and score goals. I think this is something that suits his style of play.”

His importance in that role was perfectly exemplified in the first leg of the semi-final against PSG. We lacked a runner from deep who could unsettle their backline as well as those surging runs on the left channel. With Thomas Partey back for the second-leg, Rice will be reinstated to his preferred position and that might just be enough to secure us a place in the Champions League final!

Thoughts in the comments gooners, are there still any debates on his best position?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…