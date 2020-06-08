Arsenal legend hails Mikel Arteta before revealing how the Spaniard will be judged

Arsenal legend, David O’Leary is one of the club’s fans who have enjoyed watching the team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager late last year after the club sacked Unai Emery for a poor start to the season.

While Arsenal is still suffering from making a poor start to this campaign, the Gunners have become a better team under the Spaniard and O’Leary has hailed the former Gunners’ captain.

He claimed that Arteta has come to the Emirates and brought about several key positive changes which have been fantastic to see.

He also claimed that he knows Arteta has taken on a very hard job yet he has handled and carried himself in a very good manner without seeking public attention.

O’Leary, however, added that he doesn’t think that the players at the Spaniard’s disposal can help him lead the club into the top four before adding that the former Man City assistant manager would be judged on the players he recruits.

The Gunners legend told talkSPORT of Arteta: “I don’t think he’s put a foot wrong off the field.

“There are things that he’s done that nobody knows about. But what you can say, what he’s come in behind the scenes and done has just been absolutely fantastic.

“The way he’s handled himself, the way he’s handled himself through this crisis and the things he’s done without seeking publicity, the things he’s implemented structurally at the club, I don’t think he’s put a foot wrong.

“I think he has a hard task, without a doubt, he’s come in and taken a hard job on. He needs players.

“The squad he has he will make better. Will that push them towards being a top-four club? No, I don’t see that.

“I think where he is going to be judged is on recruitment. It’s easier said than done, but you’ve got to get players out.

“That’s hard to do and he’ll be judged on that, but he’ll also be certainly judged on the personnel he brings in.”