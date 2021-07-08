Arsenal legend hails Saka after Euro 2020 semi-final heroics

Ian Wright is full of praise for Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal attacker helped England to reach the final of Euro 2020.

Saka has risen from Arsenal’s academy to become one of England’s starters on the big stage.

The youngster is arguably Arsenal’s best player at the moment and he has taken his form to the Euros where he is impressing for the Three Lions.

They have just reached the final of the competition after a hard-fought extra-time win over Denmark in the semi-final.

Saka played a key role having forced the own goal that helped England to get back into the game after the Danes had taken a shock lead in the encounter.

Like most Arsenal fans, Wright has been happy to see Saka impress on the international scene and says the youngster was always destined for the big stage.

He says Saka always showed great ability at the Arsenal academy and the Gunners knew he would do amazing things.

He told ITV as quoted by Sun Sports: “We’re talking about someone that joined Arsenal’s academy at age seven.

“He’s progressed through, he’s always been somebody that’s played at a higher level.

“He’s played for England since he was 16, he’s played at every level.

“He’s not just arrived here, he’s somebody that was destined to do what he’s doing right now.

“That’s why everyone at Arsenal knows what he’s capable of, and we’re seeing it right now.”