Ilkay Gundogan did a Q&A on Twitter yesterday…

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan did a question-and-answer session on his personal Twitter account yesterday and revealed his long-standing admiration for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman is our all-time leading goal scorer, and undoubtedly one of the finest players to ever grace the English game.

When asked by the Premier League’s Twitter account who his favourite ever player from the division is, Gundogan replied that when he was a kid he particularly enjoyed watching Henry…

When I was a kid I enjoyed watching Thierry Henry playing in the Premier League. ⚽️ https://t.co/ZHyFvdr0FK — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 16, 2020

And who can blame him? Henry was not only a great goal scorer, but a real flair player and entertainer who could do almost everything on the pitch.

Still, even if neutrals loved Henry as well, perhaps this is a slight hint from Gundogan that he was a follower of the Gunners in his youth?

Either way, it’s nice to see Henry’s talents being appreciated by another fine footballer!