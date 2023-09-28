Arsenal legend hopes Ramsdale stays despite Raya competition

Arsenal legend Ian Wright expresses his hope that Aaron Ramsdale will opt to remain at the club despite losing his starting position in the squad to David Raya.

Raya joined Arsenal during the last transfer window and has quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. This change in the pecking order has placed Ramsdale in a challenging situation, where he may consider moving to a different club to secure regular playing time.

Numerous clubs would be eager to acquire Ramsdale’s services if he becomes available. However, Wright holds out hope that Ramsdale will choose to stay and compete for his place on the team, recognising his quality as a goalkeeper.

He said, as quoted by Four Four Two:

“We want to see him get through this adversity.

“Mikel Arteta has brought him [Raya] in because, again, the margins. Put yourself in Aaron Ramsdale’s shoes – when you start hearing that David Raya is coming, you think ‘yeah okay,’ but then suddenly, he’s here, and not only that, he’s in the team. It’s not wrong because we’re dealing with a professional game and it’s ruthless.

“The way he’s reacted on the cameras shows that Aaron Ramsdale is going to back the team. People don’t understand, being in a dressing room where a team is trying to get somewhere – how ruthless that place is. Of course, you feel sorry for him but it’s what happens.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest goalies in the Premier League and will definitely not want to stay on the bench at the Emirates.

However, we expect him to spend some time trying to regain his place before making that decision.

