Arsenal legend identifies the ‘next step’ for Ben White

After arriving at North London for a whooping £50 million, Ben White’s signing for that fee was a question up for debate.

The Englishman’s opening day performance against Brentford did not help his cause as he was clearly outplayed by Ivan Toney.

However, since then, White has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel, keeping eight clean sheets in 18 league matches. That is the fourth-best in the league.

How things have changed. The Gunners are now known more for their defensive solidity than their attacking fluidity.

Speaking to TalkSport, Martin Keown, who amassed 403 matches for Arsenal, said that the North London outfit now have a base to build from.

“I think the partnership he’s formed with Gabriel, particularly Tomiyasu coming in and now Tierney back in the back-four, that is a really good back-four with Ramsdale behind being outstanding,” Keown said.

“That is the sort of base now that Arsenal can go and build from.”

The former center back then quickly revealed three points that will prove to be the ‘next step’ for the current Arsenal center back.

Ben White has said that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's man-management is 'the best he's ever worked under', eclipsing both Brighton's Graham Potter and Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa #BHAFC #LUFC #AFC #ARS — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) December 24, 2021

“When you look at him in possession, the way he comes out with the ball; really confident, playing some superb passes. “

He continued, “The defensive side is where you want to look, and I think that’s improving. And then it’s about forming where is the line, where’s your opponent, the ball.”

“And forming that partnership and becoming a leader. That’s the next step.”

There is no doubt in White’s ability on the ball. He has shown countless times that he is capable of playing out from the back.

His gorgeous runs in particular is what makes me stand up from my seat. But the former Brighton man has also shown signs of recklessness.

The latest incident that comes to mind is the tackle against his former club Leeds United, which resulted in a penalty. I won’t lie by saying that didn’t give me David Luiz vibes.

Regardless, at 24, he still has loads of developing to do. He will only be heading in one direction from here. Up.

Yash Bisht

