Arsenal legend insists Mikel Arteta has control over transfers

Ian Wright asserts that Mikel Arteta holds the ultimate authority over Arsenal’s transfers, emphasising that the manager has the final say in shaping the squad during the current transfer window.

Arsenal has been in contention for the Premier League title this season and is considered one of the clubs with the potential to secure both the league title and make a mark in the Champions League. Under Arteta’s management, the club has brought in several quality players, reinforcing the notion that he is the decisive figure in the transfer decision-making process.

Wright anticipates further signings for Arsenal in this transfer window, maintaining the belief that Arteta is directly involved in approving each player who joins the club. This emphasises the manager’s pivotal role in shaping the team and making strategic acquisitions to bolster Arsenal’s competitiveness.

Wright said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Edu and Mikel [Arteta] together [are signing the players at Arsenal]. Remember not too long ago when Mikel was head coach and now, they said ‘Right, Mikel’s in charge’ – he’s in charge of everything. Him and Edu work very tightly together.

“If you look at Mikel and his persona, he’s somebody that can probably deal with that. He wants that. He’s not a manager that’s going to make excuses about this not happening – he’s doing everything he wants.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has shown that he knows how to sign top players, so we are not surprised that he has been given the power to make such a decision.

We expect more top talents to move to the Emirates with him in charge and the club backing him with the funds to do the deals.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…