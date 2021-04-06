Arsenal legend insists ‘minimum of five signings’ needed this summer

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas claims that the club will need a minimum of five new players added this summer, and names four who he would invest in.

The Gunners disappointing performance at the weekend has raised a number of questions, with the team giving very little to feel positive about.

While some are pointing the finger at the manager, Thomas doesn’t believe it is time to make that change, but believes he should be allowed to integrate more of his own players into the team before the club considers which way to go.

“I don’t think Arsenal need to be thinking about a new manager just yet,” Thomas told CaughtOffside exclusively. “A new manager will experience the same issues until they have their own team of players in place to produce what they want.

“I think Arteta needs to finish the season on a high with the Europa League and try and get more of his own players integrated into the team.

“If then he cannot get his group of players to perform then Arsenal as a club will have to decide where they go from there.

“I’d say a minimum of five signings are needed: a right-back, (Achraf Hakimi), left-back (Ryan Bertrand), central midfield (Yves Bissouma and Martin Odegaard), and a left winger.”

Personally I struggle to believe that we will be able to strike a deal for either Odegaard or Hakimi as much as I would like to see them at the club next term.

Both are deserving of playing in the Champions League, and the Europa League at present looks a big ask when looking at our level or performance.

Bissouma and Bertrand on the other hand are very attainable, and would be a huge boost to two of our weaker areas.

While Thomas’s signings may well have been picked on the back of us winning the EL, there is still some way to go on that for me, but those positions are the ones that most need looking at.

Do you believe we need at least five signings this summer? Will the club sign off on that?

Patrick