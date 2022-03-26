Arsenal legend jeered by Republic of Ireland fans during international clash

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is much-loved in many parts of the world, but he isn’t quite appreciated in the Republic of Ireland as he is in other places.

The all-time top scorer for our club is currently a part of the coaching staff with Belgium, working under Roberto Martinez whose side were at the Aviva Stadium this evening to take the Irish.

It was an entertaining game by all accounts, with Ireland coming from behind twice to end the game level in tonight’s friendly clash, but the fans took their opportunity to show their dis-satisfaction at Henry’s presence inside the stadium, jeering him when was pictured on screens around the arena.

Video made public by a present fan inside the venue

If you cannot recall, Henry once committed a handball in the build-up to teeing up William Gallas to score to deny the Irish a fair shot at qualification to the 2010 World Cup, and the fans made it known that all was not forgotten, possibly not aided by the fact that they also failed for the two World Cup’s following that tournament also.

Patrick