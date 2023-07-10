Arsenal Legend Kelly Smith was an early fan of Arsenal’s new signing Alessia Russo by Michelle

Arsenal Women have been very active in the summer transfer window with their newest recruit being Lionesses striker, 24 year old Alessia Russo. Arsenal legend Kelly Smith, who is now part of the Arsenal Women coaching staff, couldn’t be happier that Russo has joined the Arsenal, having tweeted (below) 11 years ago “watch out for @alessiarusso7 she’s gonna be a top player for England one day”!

Kelly Smith, a legendary figure in English football, is widely considered to be one of the most talented players in the history of women’s football. Kelly had a remarkable international career as the second-highest scorer in the history of the England Women’s national team, with 46 goals in 117 appearances, as well as an impressive record of 125 goals in 144 games during her time with the Gunners.

Alessia Russo could well be following in the footsteps of her childhood idol, having represented England internationally at all youth age groups and been called up to the Lionesses senior squad since 2020. Alessia was in the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022 last summer, and is now in Australia & New Zealand representing England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Russo is now also a Gunner!

