Arsenal legend leaves England and blames Brexit

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has left the UK for Spain and recently revealed the reasons behind his move out of the UK.

The Frenchman was born of a Portuguese father and a Spanish mother and has now returned to the nation of his mum’s origin.

After his playing career, he returned to Arsenal in a non-playing capacity, but he left England last August and recently claimed that Brexit was behind the decision.

He and his family moved to the sunny Spanish region of Ibiza and he seems to be enjoying life over there.

He claims that he had a good time in England, but Brexit changed the mentality of the English people and it affected the atmosphere in the country.

He is now enjoying the sun in his new place and says he is happy to be staying there.

He told the local paper Periodico de Ibiza as quoted by Sun Sports: “I’ve enjoyed a lot of time in London but what’s happened with Brexit is that the mentality of the British and the atmosphere has changed.

“In the family, we spoke about changing and did it.

“Finding a new place to live is not easy but I think Ibiza has it all, quality, sun.

“Now what I’m feeling is that people are very affectionate with me.

“I’m also Spanish because my mum is Spanish, from Oviedo in the north, so I’ve got this in my blood.

“Being in Ibiza is a dream.”

After his stint at Arsenal, he now works as a coach at second division B side Pena Deportiva Santa Eulalia.