Arsenal legend leaves managerial role amid interest from England

Thierry Henry has stepped down as the manager of MLS side, Montreal Impact just days after he missed out on the Bournemouth managerial role.

The Frenchman had been at the club since 2019 and took charge of them for the whole of the 2020 campaign.

However, he has now left them to return to London, citing family reasons for his decision.

The Arsenal record goalscorer insisted that he is being forced to make the decision because he can no longer see his children.

He said the coronavirus restrictions have separated him from his family and he can no longer cope with staying so long without seeing his kids.

He is returning to London to be closer to them.

‘It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision,’ Henry said in a club statement via Mail Sport.

‘The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally. Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children.

‘Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different.

‘The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids. Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.’

His decision comes some days after reports made him an early favourite to become the next manager of Bournemouth.

The Championship side has since decided to wait until the end of the season to make a permanent managerial decision.